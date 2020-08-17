Replant Summit scheduled for Aug. 24-25

GREENWOOD – Missouri Baptists can still register for the 2020 National Replant Summit, hosted at the Fellowship Church here, Aug. 24-25.

According to Bob Bickford, associate director of replant for the North American Mission Board, the summit “will introduce different methods and models of replanting to those interested in knowing more about which options are best for their congregations.”

“Replanting and Revitalization is not a one size fits all approach,” he said. “Each church is unique, and each church has to weigh it’s options as it seeks God’s future. This gathering will provide information about the options struggling churches may consider. It will also provide stronger churches who are considering partnership an opportunity to discern how they might follow God’s leadership and get involved the Replanting Movement.”

While Missouri Baptist churches are ahead of the national average in how many churches are actively growing, Bickford said that 48 percent of Missouri Baptist Convention affiliated churches are “declining year over year.”

“This means they are losing ground when it comes to worship attendance and church membership, (and) recording fewer baptisms,” Bickford said. Nevertheless, during the past two years, at least 70 churches have been part of ongoing efforts to reverse these trends through revitalization and replanting efforts. The Replant Summit is part of this larger effort.

“We’re grateful for the great partnership that the Replant Team of the North American Mission Board has enjoyed with the MBC, the DOMs and the churches of the state,” Bickford said. “Missouri has certainly been one of the leaders in the movement of Replanting and Revitalizing local churches for the glory of God and the good of the communities.”

To learn more about the Replant Summit, or to register, visit www.ReplantSummit.com.