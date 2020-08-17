Baptist Home President advocates for the aging at Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY – The Baptist Home President Rodney Harrison was invited to a special luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion here, July 28, for a small group discussion regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the gathering, Harrison had the opportunity to address issues specifically related to the negative effects of isolation experienced by residents during the pandemic and advocated for enhanced guidelines for church and family visits. According to Harrison, “Gov. Parson was very understanding of the challenges residents are facing and was well informed regarding the risks posed by the virus versus those caused by social isolation from family and churches.”

After the meal, Gov. Parson surprised Harrison by presenting him with a state flag that had been flown over the capital. “Receiving the flag was a great honor,” said Harrison. “In the coming days, the flag will fly over each of the campuses of The Baptist Home as a reminder to pray as Paul instructed Timothy, ‘for kings and all who are in high positions’” (1 Tim 2:2). Following the presentation of the flag, First Lady Teresa Parson provided a verbal history of the Governor’s Mansion.

In recent months, Harrison has encouraged support for other aging issues and has spoken with the Deputy Chief of Staff and Department of Health and Senior Services to advocate for residents and their families. Harrison said, “The mission of The Baptist Home includes advocating and caring for the aging to the glory of God. At times, that includes advocating at the Capitol, but certainly at all times it means advocating through our prayers and petitions to the Lord.” Harrison also added that having offices in Jefferson City not only provides centralized access to the growing ministry, but it also makes available a network of Christian leaders who share a commitment to protecting the rights of distinctively Christian ministries such as The Baptist Home.”

The Baptist Home recognizes that the aging process encompasses not just the obvious physical changes, but also many social, emotional, mental, and spiritual changes as well. In an effort to provide insights into how to respond to aging issues in a Christlike manner, an educational resource section has been added to their website which provides a variety of aging related articles and videos for churches, families, and caregivers.

For more information, visit www.thebaptisthome.org/resources.