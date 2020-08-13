MMO supports HLGU, DR summer interns

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 18 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 1 Chronicles 29:9 – “Then the people rejoiced because they had given willingly, for with a whole heart they had offered freely to the Lord.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

When Inmates Become Missionaries

Soon, inmates in the Jefferson City Correctional Center may pursue a four-year biblical studies degree. Hannibal-LaGrange University plans to train 20 men per year to minister to their incarcerated peers. HLGU leaders are planning to expand this ministry to other prisons, including women’s facilities, over the next decade.

MMO gifts help cover the costs of this ministry, which include hiring a director, building a theological library, and paying qualified professors.

Graduates are certain to help transform the prison culture as they become trained missionaries to their peers.

Pray for:

Inmates as they study to become missionaries

Skilled professors to guide each class

Divine Appointments in Disasters

The MBC recruits seven college interns each summer to engage in disaster relief across Missouri and throughout the U.S. These interns are trained in DR ministry. They are provided lodging, meals, transportation, and a stipend. They learn valuable teamwork and disaster-response skills.

Last year, Taylor, a student at Missouri S&T University in Rolla, was sent to assist in flood recovery in Levasy, Mo. Taylor, who majors in geology, was admiring the rock collection of an affected homeowner. The homeowner, in turn, kept giving Taylor rocks to share with her DR team. The two ladies bonded as the DR team ministered to the homeowner and prayed for her.

Pray for: