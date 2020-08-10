Fall DR training dates set

SPRINGFIELD – This year has been all about the unexpected, and two remaining Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief trainings this year can equip volunteers prepare to bring help, hope and healing when the unexpected strikes again.

“A prepared volunteer is the best volunteer,” said Gaylon Moss, director of Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. “Training gives people a chance to sharpen their skills so they can be more effective as a believer; not only in their physical work, but in their spiritual application, as well.”

The training sites are at Second Baptist Church, Springfield, Sept. 11 and 12, and at Canaan Baptist Church, St. Louis, October 2 and 3. Leaders are considering online/virtual training options for the October dates. First time training is $40, and recertification is $20. Cross-training is $5. Trainings offered include mass care/feeding, chainsaw, flood recovery, communications, shower/laundry, child care. blue hat (leader), assessment, chaplaincy and incident management. Dinner, breakfast and lunch are provided, and lodging is available.

For more information, call go to mobaptist.org/dr, email disasterrelief@mobaptist.org or call 1-800-6227 ext. 317. ν