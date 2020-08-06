Part of this nutritious faith-life

I remember trying to cook up something new for dinner for my family now and then when my children were growing up. Everybody knows I’m not a cook. No one knows better than my kids. Our family’s reminiscing often goes like this:

“Hey Mom. Remember that time you were trying a new recipe and then you found the word ‘blanch’ in it? So you poured us all a bowl of cereal?”

I do remember. It probably snap-crackle-saved-their-lives.

By the way, have you ever noticed that you can go eight months without eating any breakfast cereal at all? Eight months. And then suddenly you find yourself compelled to have it? To have six bowls of it. Probably at midnight.

Anytime I’ve caught myself wrestling with that compulsion, I’ve tried to remind myself that over-fibering at midnight doesn’t always make for the best night’s sleep. Eventually, I do remember.

There’s a recipe of faith, of sorts, that’s so much better to remember. Vital. Have you ever encountered someone who started out with enthusiastic joy in the Lord, but then got easily tripped up or sidetracked? Anyone who doesn’t understand and remember this one crucial element of the walk of faith will find the entire structure of their spirit crumbling in a blanched-out snap, crackle, splat. That key ingredient? An accurate understanding, and a consistent remembering, of the true character of God.

It’s not possible to over-emphasize how ever critical it is to understand, believe, remember God’s character if we’re going to follow Him well. Is there anything more imperative than knowing—like, soul-level knowing—that He is trustworthy? Think about it. How could any of us possibly consider surrendering to and following a God we can’t trust? How could we ever worship someone who is not worthy of our worship?

Following Him devotedly makes sense when we remember who He is, and see Him as He is. Our God is good, and He is holy. He’s kind and loving. We can trust that there’s never anything He doesn’t know. All that goodness is wrapped up in power. That makes trust in Him well-placed and connection with Him sweet. And, miracle of miracles, He desires that connection with us. He longs to show us more of Himself. Second Chronicles 16:9 tells us “the eyes of the Lord roam throughout the earth to show himself strong for those who are wholeheartedly devoted to him,” (CSB).

To know Him by name—that is, personally—leads to a place of wholehearted, devoted trust. “Those who know your name trust in you,” (Psalm 9:10 CSB). It’s a place of loving fellowship—with a natural and organic outflowing of worship.

As we study Him and spend time with Him, we understand more and more that He is worthy of our worship, worthy of our devotion, worthy of our trust. And I think it blesses Him when we remember, know, and trust. When we reminisce often. Moment by moment, even.

So let me remind you even now, that He is worthy of your devotion. Know Him. He desires that. Follow Him. It’s the faith recipe for the most gloriously worthwhile life. “Know that the Lord your God is God, the faithful God who keeps his gracious covenant loyalty for a thousand generations with those who love him and keep his commands,” (Deuteronomy 7:9 CSB).

Ah, the life of trusting a trustworthy God. It’s almost unimaginably wonderful. Practically surreal. If not cereal. I mean that. With every fiber of my being.