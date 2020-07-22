How much does your church know about MBCH?

One of the best parts of my job as an MBCH Foundation Regional Representative is speaking and preaching in Missouri Baptist churches on behalf of Missouri Baptist Children’s Home. I have been blessed to be invited into more than 45 churches annually since joining the MBCH Foundation Staff.

The size and location of the churches where I speak varies widely. Some are large suburban/urban churches. Most are in the smaller rural communities that comprise our state. And, of course, several of the churches were waaay out in the country, if you know what I mean!

But regardless of the location or size of the church, my mission is always the same: to better inform Missouri Baptists about the ministries and needs of one of the most life-impacting ministries supported by the Missouri Baptist Convention, the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home! Here are some of the things all Missouri Baptists need to know about MBCH.

MBCH has always been a faithful partner with Missouri Baptists. From its inception on April 1, 1886, MBCH has cared for children, youth and families as a ministry of Missouri Baptist churches. We are grateful for the support we receive from the MBC Budget as well as the annual Missouri Missions Offering.

However, like all MBC entities, significant funds must be raised every year from fundraising events, foundations, grants and church and individual donations to fully fund our ministries. That is the primary reason MBCH employs four Regional Representatives; to tell the MBCH story in MBC churches. I believe God has blessed MBCH with some of the most generous and faithful donors in Missouri. I consider it a privilege to invite others to join our support team!

MBCH is no longer ‘Just an Orphanage.’ In every church where I speak, there are church members who say they have never heard of MBCH. And there are many church members who still think of MBCH as ‘just an orphanage’ in St. Louis. But MBCH has not operated as an orphanage for more than four decades!

Today, MBCH is a leading provider of Christian-based foster care and adoption services in Missouri with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Joplin and Southeast Missouri. Along with traditional family foster care services, MBCH also operates treatment family homes for children with significant behavioral and emotional issues. We then provide vital transitional living programs for teenagers aging out of the foster care system.

MBCH provides pregnancy services offering young women with unplanned pregnancies a viable option to abortion. The Lowe-Frillman Campus in Bridgeton provides residential and in-home pregnancy support services. MBCH also operates a maternity home with similar services in Kansas City called The LIGHT House.

Several thousand babies have been saved from abortion through this ministry. While in our care, many moms-to-be complete high school and make plans for college and/or employment. And whether they choose to parent their baby or have it adopted by a Christian family, MBCH provides the support they need to live with a renewed sense of purpose and hope.

Freedom 43:19, our newest ministry, provides a comprehensive and grace-filled residential program in both Bridgeton and Kansas City to help young women traumatized by human trafficking. Based on the promise of God in Isaiah 43:19 for a new beginning, we are making a difference in the lives of these emotionally, physically and sexually abused ladies – some as young as eleven years old!

MBCH also has two therapeutic group homes for developmentally disadvantaged adults. These homes offer quality Christian care when their families, for a variety of reasons, are no longer able to do so.

MBCH is making a big difference in the lives of Missouri children and families. Our mission is to: “serve God by responding to the needs of children, youth and families to make a lasting difference in their lives.” Our entire staff sees themselves as ‘on mission’ sharing the love of Christ with every client.

Through our various ministries, MBCH touches thousands of lives every year with loving support, Christian guidance and the Gospel. I firmly believe MBCH is a ministry Missouri Baptist churches, pastors and members can be proud to support!

Please call MBCH at 1-800-264-6224 or check on our website, www.mbch.org, to determine the name and contact information for your MBCH Regional Representative to schedule an MBCH presentation in your church. Your congregation will appreciate learning more about this amazing ministry.