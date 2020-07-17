MBC-affiliated universities to open campuses in fall

JEFFERSON CITY – As of press time, the Missouri Baptist Convention’s three affiliated universities are planning to open their campuses for classes this fall. Each of the universities, however, are also taking steps to follow health guidelines that will protect students and give them a safe learning environment.

Further information and updates from Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal can be accessed at https://www.hlg.edu/student-life/coronavirus-covid-19/.

Further information and updates from Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis can be accessed at https://www.mobap.edu/return-to-campus/

Further information and updates from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar can be accessed at https://www.sbuniv.edu/coronavirus/.