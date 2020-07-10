Association again gives summer help to HLGU

HANNIBAL – One might call it “blessed clockwork.”

Gasconade Valley Baptist Association (GVBA) spent a week in early June hosting volunteers and helping Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) with summer projects. It was the 25th year they had done this.

“The work you do does not go unnoticed. The Lord knows all you do,” said Anthony Allen, president of HLGU, who also shared from Colossians 3 of working unto the Lord.

Like much else of 2020 so far, the COVID-19 had an effect.

“We usually have 30 to 40 in our group. This year we had 27. The coronavirus kept some (volunteers) inside this year,” said Phillip Rector, director of missions for GVBA, the main sponsor for the sub-groups.

Rector said the group – which included some people from Iowa – arrived on campus Sunday, June 1, leaving the following Friday. They followed the same pattern used in most, if not all years – team meeting that Sunday night with finger food, fellowship and discussing the projects. Then from Monday to Friday, the projects were tackled.

At the regular Thursday luncheon with HLGU faculty and staff, Allen, presented a framed certificate of recognition for 25 years of work.

The project list was large – painting railings, three music department offices, the baseball outfield fence, parking lot light poles, replacing spindles on the athletic training trailer, waterproof sealer on the rails and spindles, re-assembling four sets of bleachers to be retrofitted for the athletic fields, repairing wood damage and adjusting doors in storage buildings, repairing loose siding on the quad, power washing grilling areas on the quad, and installing a screen door.

“We didn’t get all the projects done. Rain hindered some of the outdoor work,” Rector said.

Team leader Wayne Heet said the ladies in the group also worked on sewing and craft projects for missions – making super hero capes for cancer children, making items to protect ports of cancer patients, making fidget quilts and bracelets for Alzheimer’s patients.

The trips to Hannibal were started by Donley Brown and his late wife, Judy. Donley lives in Jefferson City. A number of the team members this year made double-digit summer trips to HLGU.

What keeps the Association and affiliated groups coming back?

“We have good team leaders who accepted the vision of helping this campus of young Christian leaders for tomorrow. We want to help them further that vision. We may not have a lot of money to give, but with our service, we volunteer our time,” Rector said.