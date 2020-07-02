MBU trustees approve new graduate certificates, faculty appointments; extend president’s contract

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Baptist University Trustees approved new graduate programs, faculty appointments and extended President Keith Ross’ contract at their regularly scheduled meeting June 11.

“The Trustees are pleased with MBU’s administration and faculty and their assistance this past 15 months in transitioning MBU back to a legal entity of the Missouri Baptist Convention,” said Jim Plymale, chairman of the board. “During that time, the Trustees have completed a comprehensive institutional assessment of the University and its staff including a legal review. Having now satisfactorily concluded those phases, the Trustees overwhelmingly approved a new contract extension for President Ross, which is an affirmation of his steadfast leadership and commitment to MBU and MBC ministry.”

Missouri Baptist Convention-elected trustees assumed control of the University in 2019 after the former Board voted to forego further appeals in a 17-year-old civil case regarding the University’s governance.

In addition, trustees were presented with plans from University administration regarding the University’s intent to reopen its campus in the fall. Like colleges and universities across the country, the University transitioned to an online learning format in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students completed the remainder of the spring semester remotely.

“The Board of Trustees recognizes the good work of MBU administrators and faculty as they have navigated the many challenges surrounding COVID-19, and we all look forward to welcoming students back this fall,” added Plymale.

In other business, the Board approved:

Graduate certificates in teaching online and educational technology for K-12 schools. The certificates, which will begin being offered in the fall of 2020, may be completed as stand-alone credentials or in addition to other degree programs. The certificate in teaching online focuses on developing key skills for teaching in online environments across all educational levels and provides hands-on experience with the development of instructional content and learning activities within a learning management system (LMS). The certificate in Educational Technology for K-12 Schools signifies that students have a strong foundation in theories and practices of technology integration in K-12 educational settings. All courses in the program will be aligned with the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Standards for Educators.

The faculty appointments of Ms. Whitney Barbre as assistant professor of nursing; Ms. Laura Beaver as associate professor of social work; Dr. Dawn Huber as assistant professor of biology; Dr. Jason Kaminsky as assistant professor of management; Dr. Kristy Roberts as assistant professor of education.

Resolutions of appreciation for the Missouri Baptist Convention, David Diehl and Robert and Margaret Waite for their generous contributions to the University. Members of the President’s Club, which is comprised of donors who have given $1,000 or more to MBU in the last year, were also recognized.

