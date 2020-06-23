Robert Bowman to headline ‘Witnesses Now’ event

Robert Bowman, widely regarded as the leading evangelical scholar addressing Mormon and Jehovah’s Witness interpretations of the Bible, is the featured speaker at an upcoming conference focusing on the beliefs and practices of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre is hosting “Witnesses Now for Jesus – Midwest,” a regional apologetics conference that features sound Bible teaching and testimonies from former Jehovah’s Witnesses, July 24-26. The event is open to all, and admission is free. The Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network is an event sponsor.

Bowman is president and resident scholar of Faith Thinkers, an evangelical ministry advancing the defense of the Christian faith. He has lectured on biblical studies, religion, and apologetics at Biola University, Cornerstone University, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He is the author of 14 books, including Putting Jesus in His Place: The Case for the Deity of Christ, co-authored with J. Ed Komoszewski.

Other speakers include Don Veinot, a former atheist who now serves as president of Midwest Christian Outreach; Kay L. Meyer, founder and president of Family Shield Ministries, St. Louis; Martin Winslow, pastor of families/children and missions at Canaan Baptist Church, St. Louis; and five members of the Missouri Baptist Apologetics network: Daniel Weyand (pastor of Sonrise Baptist Church), David VanBebber, Charles Smith, Jim Schurke, and Rob Phillips.

In addition to these and other speakers are former Jehovah’s Witnesses and spouses of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who share their testimonies and their insights into witnessing to members of the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society.

Speakers also plan to provide practical advice to pastors seeking to help former JWs make the transition from counterfeit to orthodox Christianity.

Bowman is scheduled to speak on: “The Biblical Canon” and “The Great Commission.”

Other topics include:

“Out of the Watchtower into the Light” by Sally Peterson

“The Triune God in the Old Testament” by Igal German

“Witnessing to Jehovah’s Witnesses using John 1:3 and Luke 16” by Charles Smith and Daniel Weyand

“Why the Triune God?” by Ed Havaich, Perry Little, Kevin Luna, and Jim Schurke

“Born Again: What and Who?” by David Englund

And “Out of Religion into a Relationship” by Brian Reade

“This important event gives participants an opportunity to hear from former Jehovah’s Witnesses, pick up practical advice for engaging Jehovah’s Witnesses in meaningful conversations, and ground themselves more deeply in the Word of God,” according to event organizer Charles Smith, a former Jehovah’s Witness who now serves in the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network.

Books and other witnessing resources are available at the event as well.

Admission is free but pre-registration is requested by contacting Smith at 314-277-3866 or sns276@yahoo.com.