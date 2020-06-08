IMB’s first virtual Sending Celebration scheduled for June 9, 2020

RICHMOND, Va.– Since 1845, nearly 25,000 Southern Baptist missionaries have shared the gospel, made disciples, planted churches and settled their families in 185 countries around the world. Sending Celebrations are a time to commission new missionaries who are furthering the vision of reaching all peoples with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Considering the necessary cancellation of the SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, where the Sending Celebration was to take place, IMB has moved the celebration to an online event on June 9 at 6 p.m. (CT).

Fifty-nine new missionaries and two who were appointed in January will serve within each of IMB’s nine global affinities: the Americas; Central Asia; Deaf; East Asia; Europe; Northern Africa and the Middle East; South Asia; Southeast Asia; and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Join the Facebook Live event on June 9 at 7 p.m. EDT on IMB’s Facebook and Vimeo pages. You and your church will have the opportunity to hear the stories of how God has called these missionaries into His service. You will also be able to join others in praying over them as they prepare to make their homes overseas for the sake of the gospel.

A downloadable and printable prayer card is provided to help you keep these missionaries in your prayers. These cards and the invitation to the virtual Sending Celebration can be shared with your church families.