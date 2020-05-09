Mission partners in Mexico pray for Missouri Baptist churches

PUEBLA-TLAXCALA, Mexico – Missouri Baptist churches have partnered with churches in the Regional Baptist Convention of Puebla-Tlaxcala, Mexico, for several years now. While the COVID-19 pandemic has placed a temporary stop on travel, it has not slowed the prayers of encouragement and support.

In a recent letter to Rick Hedger, director of Multiplying Churches for the MBC, and coordinator of partnership missions for the convention, the Puebla-Tlaxcala Board of Directors thanked Missouri Baptists for their faithful support and pledged continued prayers Missouri Baptists.

An excerpt of the letter (translated and edited) follows:

“The Puebla-Tlaxcala Baptist Regional Convention first of all raises its gratitude before the Lord of all grace for the goodness manifested towards us through the beloved [churches of the] Missouri Baptist Convention. Your testimony and love have marked a strong bond between us and we express our deepest gratitude to you.

“We want to share with you our fellowship and intercession for the trials that your nation is experiencing. Our convention is in prayer for the sick and all those who have lost loved ones in your country. The Lord of heaven grant peace, serenity and strength to the churches of your beloved nation in the present times and those to come.

“Our God is in command in the middle of this troubled sea, and we will see his brilliant light among the gray clouds. Brothers, have peace, just as the Lord has manifested Himself with you as a nation in the past, so in the present.

“May those who doubt be soon convinced of the Lord’s participation in these times. The churches will rise vigorously, with a greater depth of love and piety for souls that do not know the Lord.

“Waiting for a greater consolidation of our ties and affection, we are with you in prayer, communion and faith. And in the grace of our God we will be reunited again, in this life or the next.”

Regional Baptist Convention of Puebla Tlaxcala Board of Directors

Tehuacan, Puebla

April 18, 2020