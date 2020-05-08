Adrian selected to serve as interim campus pastor at The Baptist Home-Ozark

OZARK – The Baptist Home Corporate Office is pleased to announce that Rev. Ron Adrian has agreed to serve as the interim campus pastor at The Baptist Home-Ozark. Pastor Adrian is a familiar face on the Ozark campus having been a regular volunteer at The Baptist Home for some time. He and his wife, Barbara, currently reside in Clever, Missouri, where they moved after years of ministry in Arkansas, Delaware and Texas. Although he considers himself semi-retired, Pastor Adrian is also currently serving as the pastor of Chestnutridge Baptist Church, a rural congregation in Southwest Missouri.

Pastor Adrian has a heart for the elderly and is excited to minister to the Home’s residents and caregivers. He, along with a good friend and pastor Jimmy Harris, travel the country visiting prisons, homeless shelters and nursing homes, all completely at their own expense. According to Pastor Adrian, “Jimmy plays the fiddle, and then for thirty minutes, I get the opportunity to share the gospel of Jesus.”

Pastor Adrian will be on campus about twenty hours each week, leading weekly Bible study, Sunday worship service and ministering to residents, their families and staff.

“The spiritual care we provide at The Baptist Home is what truly sets us apart from the rest of the long-term care industry,” said Baptist Home President Dr. Rodney Harrison. “We are grateful for Rev. Adrian’s servant’s heart, and his sincere desire to fill this important role to the best of his ability while we search for a permanent campus pastor.”