Family get-togethers

“…not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10:25 (NKJV)

Will there ever be a better time to have family devotions? The Bible tells us not to forsake getting together and it is not always possible to go to church. When it is possible, of course, we should attend church. Church, however, can never substitute for family devotions. There is much value in setting a family time for Bible reading and discussion.

Family devotional time not only teaches about the Bible, but it also provides a time for children to ask questions and express opinions. It instills in each person the importance of God’s Holy Book. It is also a time of bonding.

As unbelievable as it seems, there are many in today’s world who know little or nothing about the Bible. It is easy to take for granted that “Everyone knows that” when they may never have heard about it. Many homes do not have a copy of the Bible and many people in our country have never stepped into a church. Encouraging Bible study at home will take away the fear of not knowing how to act in a church. For such families, a good place to start is the book of John. Money cannot be better used than to make sure families have a copy of the Bible at home.

When families sit down together and read the Bible, children will have questions if allowed to do so. As they ask and respond to answers, parents gain a better understanding of where the children stand in their knowledge and belief of the Scriptures. Wise parents will allow children to ask any question, no matter how ridiculous it may sound, to stimulate conversation. Children will often surprise us as to what they may or may not understand. They should never be ridiculed or scolded for what they sincerely think.

It is hard to have a Bible study time without other points of relationships being brought up. Children often have an uncanny sense of right and wrong. They will tend to point out deficiencies in the behavior of other family members, even those of the parents! Wise parents will own up to those deficiencies instead of trying to justify them. After all, do we accept excuses from the children? Parents need to be totally honest and admit mistakes.

Single parents, too, can have a family time. Both children and parent will gain strength by openly discussing the meaning of God’s Word. Not only will they gain strength from the Bible, but they will gain strength from each other.

There are many good resources available for use as a guide for family devotions. Focus on the Family has many good devotional books. Open Windows, often provided by churches, is a good springboard for study. My Thinking Book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and my website is a daily devotional book for children.

What better way to spend time than studying God’s Word together as a family?