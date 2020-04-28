SBU plans online commencement ceremonies for May 16

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University will honor May 2020 graduates through online ceremonies at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

On-campus commencement ceremonies — one for graduates receiving associate degrees, one for bachelor degrees and one for graduate degrees — originally scheduled for May 15 and 16 have been moved online due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Typically, we would celebrate your extraordinary milestone with formal commencement ceremonies on the Bolivar campus,” SBU President Dr. Eric A. Turner told graduates in a video released Tuesday, April 14. “However, with the uncertainty created by COVID-19, we cannot set a date for a postponed in-person ceremony with any degree of confidence — especially for an event as large as commencement.

“This is a time for the University to affirm the Lord’s calling on your life as you begin the next chapter. It’s important for us to commission you now so you can impact your communities during a time when the world needs what you have to offer. Now more than ever, the world needs compassionate, caring Bearcats. The world needs you.”

Graduates will receive more information by email about how they can participate in the ceremony.

“I am excited about new technology we are using to bring your special moment to life,” Dr. Turner said. “Your commitment to learning and completing your degree will be recognized in a very special way.”

All graduates will receive a package with their regalia and other mementos. May 2020 graduates also are being extended a special invitation for an in-person celebration during SBU Homecoming Saturday, October 3.