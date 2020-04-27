Mo. Baptist apologists to discuss inerrancy

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist apologists Dave VanBebber and Adam Cochrun are engaging two professors at Southern Evangelical Seminary (SES) in a live-streamed dialogue April 27 about approaches to the doctrine of biblical inerrancy.

VanBebber and Cochrun, active members of the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network, are scheduled to discuss this topic with Richard Howe, professor emeritus of philosophy and apologetics at SES, and Adam Tucker, director of recruiting and admissions for the seminary.

This event begins at 6 p.m. CST and is live-streamed to the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network Facebook page and the “T.A.G. You’re It!” Facebook page. Questions may be submitted live to the participants during the discussion.

“Defending God’s word is important in our Christian life,” says Wil Hoffmann, pastor of Rising Sun Baptist Church in Auxvasse and current president of the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network (MBAN). “Having worked with both Adam and David in apologetics through MBAN and their podcast, I know that they will honor God and His word through defending the covenantal apologetic approach to the doctrine of inerrancy.”

For the last three years, VanBebber and Cochrun have hosted the “T.A.G. You’re It!” podcast. During this time, the two leaders have engaged atheists, skeptics, and even other apologists in debates and dialogs. They have produced nearly 150 podcasts. Their online videos have more than 70,000 views. And, each apologist authored a chapter in the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Networks book Show Me Why.

VanBebber, pastor of First Baptist Church, Buffalo, and Cochrun, a layman, host a biweekly podcast discussing worldview issues and apologetics topics. For more information, email tagyoureitpod@gmail.com.