Missouri Baptist Nominating Committee seeking profiles

JEFFERSON CITY – Volunteers are needed to fill vacancies on Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) boards and committees, said nominating committee chairman, Daniel Carr.

Carr, who serves as the senior pastor of Canaan Baptist Church, St. Louis, urged anyone who might be willing to serve to fill out the profile form on the MBC’s website at https://mobaptist.org/executive-office/nominating/. A printed copy of the form can also be obtained by calling Carla Stegeman at 573-636-0400, ext. 301. There is also a form to nominate someone else.

“It is such an honor to serve as the nominating chairman where I get to work with a great team who serves Christ and Missouri Baptists,” Carr said. “Our convention and entities are doing incredible Great Commission work all throughout our state and beyond. We yearn for that to continue and even increase as we do our part of bringing Gospel-centered nominees to the convention floor to serve as trustees on our convention and entity boards. But we cannot do this alone. The MBC, like the SBC, is built on cooperation. We pray every one of you prayerfully seeks the Lord for His direction in serving. In order for the nominating committee to carry out our assignment we need candidates to fill out the online application or submit their nomination to Carla Stegeman.

“We live in unprecedented times. We are in a moment of Gospel openness that few have seen in our lifetime. This is your opportunity to be a part of shaping the future of our convention and entities in kingdom work beyond this pandemic. Therefore I urge bough pastors and laity alike, to step forward and sign up to serve. Missouri Baptists need you.”

Filling out a profile is the first step toward serving, but does not guarantee a spot on a committee or board. Opportunities to serve include on the MBC Executive Board, the boards of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, The Baptist Home, Missouri Baptist University, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Southwest Baptist University, the Missouri Baptist Foundation, the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission, and the Christian Life Commission. The nominating committee collects references once profiles are received, and vets the potential trustees, committee members and commissioners.