Disaster Relief, HLGU donate sought-after N-95 masks

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief – which uses N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment in flood recovery operations as a protection against mold – has donated its stores to local hospitals. All told, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief workers nationwide have donated more than 200,000 of the scarce N-95 masks.

Additionally, The Hannibal-LaGrange University Nursing Department has donated supplies to the Hannibal Regional Hospital including all of their personnel protective equipment items and is loaning the use of all of their beds as HRH is setting up additional patient care areas if needed.

“I’m glad that we were able to provide assistance to our clinical partner in their time of need,” said Dr. Anne Riggs, director of the Craigmiles School of Nursing. “It just made sense to offer anything we had to them, including our skills laboratory beds.”

Among the items donated were all of the nursing programs personal protective equipment (PPE) items, including masks, gloves, and gowns.

“As health care workers across the nation sounded the alarm for shortages, Hannibal-LaGrange University wants to make sure that our hospital has the much needed PPE and supplies,” said Anthony Allen, president of the University. “We are pleased to partner with Hannibal Regional Hospital to serve our community and protect our citizens.”

Riggs continued, “While we hope the beds are never needed, they are there just in case. It’s times like these we can all come together and support one another.”