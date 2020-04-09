Midwestern Seminary expands summer live-video classes; offers new four-week online format

KANSAS CITY – Following the recent announcement that all summer classes will be offered in a synchronous technology format, Midwestern Seminary has expanded its total number of course offerings and added a new format of four-week long online classes.

President Jason Allen explained that while the school is not currently able to offer its typical on-campus, in-class experience, it’s important to note that “Anyone desiring to pursue their theological education at Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College will find that we are fully operational. Not only are we offering our full slate of summer classes, but we now have even more classes that students can take in varying formats.”

According to Provost Jason Duesing, several faculty members, who were not previously scheduled to teach this summer, are now teaching week-long courses via live, interactive video. “We’ve doubled the number of summer intensive courses, and we’ve asked faculty who normally only teach these courses on campus to teach them using synchronous technology.”

Duesing added that the new courses are all core requirements for most degree programs and are offered as cross-listed courses so both graduate and undergraduate students can enroll in them.

Faculty members teaching classes in this live video format include Allen, John Mark Yeats, Michael McMullen, Owen Strachan, Jason DeRouchie, Duesing, and several adjunctive faculty.

While most online courses at Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College are offered in an eight-week format, Duesing shared that there will now be four new four-week courses added to the list of summer course offerings.

“Typically, we only offer the four-week online courses during the Winter Term,” Duesing said, “but in an effort to provide more options for students this summer, we are glad to add them as a part of a new May and July Terms.”

In total, during the summer term Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College are now making available over 90 courses for graduate and undergraduate students.

Allen added, “With these new offerings, students can still continue to access learning from our incredible faculty even in these most difficult times. We can think of no better way to be ‘for the church’ than by working to help students complete their degrees in new and innovative ways.”

To register for these summer courses, visit mbts.edu/summer20. In addition, registration for the fall semester is now available, visit mbts.edu/fall20.