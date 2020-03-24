Online curriculum, family discipleship tools available

ST. LOUIS – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, free online resources are available to Missouri Baptist churches for Sunday school and small group classes, as well as for family discipleship.

The North American Mission Board (NAMB) is offering on its website a family discipleship plan created by August Gate Church, a Missouri Baptist church plant in St. Louis. The plan provides practical tools for leading a family in worship, reading of God’s Word and prayer. To download the family discipleship plan, visit https://www.namb.net/pdf/family-discipleship-and-worship.

Additionally, LifeWay Christian Resources is taking unprecedented steps in offering free digital curriculum for all ages from “The Gospel Project,” “Bible Studies for Life” and “Explore the Bible.”

Churches can access the free group curriculum and other resources at ministrygrid.com/curriculum.

“This is a challenging season for the church when we must pause gathering together, but we must look for innovative ways to advance the Great Commission,” said Ben Mandrell, president and CEO of LifeWay Christian Resources. “We pray these resources will enable churches to continue the work to which God has called them.”