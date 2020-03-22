Missouri pastors invited to join Governor Mike Parson in March 22 teleconference

JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson has invited Missouri Baptist pastors to join in him in a March 22 teleconference regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The call-in conference is set for 4:30 p.m.
The governor’s invitation reads:
“If you have questions you would like addressed on the call, please email those to robert.knodell@governor.mo.gov . This inbox is actively being monitored to intake questions to be addressed during the call. We will do our best to collectively answer as many inquiries as possible during the call.
“Please use the information below to access the conference call: For any questions regarding this topic, please submit them to sherri.kempf@governor.mo.gov prior to the call.”
COVID-19 Call Line 1:
Call-in number: 1-650-479-3207
Access code: 801 932 478
Link to connect via PC: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=eda7ad644c6caf589db46fa400fcdee9a
COVID-19 Call Line 2:
Call-in number: 1-650-479-3207
Access code: 803 420 816
Link to connect via PC: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=eddc6300472d03776acf3582a560dfc35
Thank you for everything you are doing in your communities.
Office of Governor Michael L. Parson”