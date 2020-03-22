Missouri pastors invited to join Governor Mike Parson in March 22 teleconference

JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson has invited Missouri Baptist pastors to join in him in a March 22 teleconference regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call-in conference is set for 4:30 p.m.

The governor’s invitation reads:

“If you have questions you would like addressed on the call, please email those to robert.knodell@governor.mo.gov . This inbox is actively being monitored to intake questions to be addressed during the call. We will do our best to collectively answer as many inquiries as possible during the call.