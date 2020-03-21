Lionsgate to Release ‘I Still Believe’ Online Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

HOLLYWOOD – The Kingdom Story Company will release the faith-based drama “I Still Believe” for online streaming on March 27. The movie based on the true story of Jeremy Camp’s life was originally released March 13, just as movie theaters began to close as social distancing became necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With theaters closed nationwide due to these unprecedented events, we want to continue to make I Still Believe available to consumers. The theatrical experience is core to our business, and exhibitors are our integral partners and allies. We’re enormously proud of the movie that the Erwin Brothers created and are grateful to be able to share it with audiences for their home viewing pleasure,” Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said Thursday in a statement.

The movie will be available on premium VOD across all platforms, though the price is not yet set.

The Pathway‘s Brian Koonce said he thoroughly enjoyed the movie, calling it a winning and worthy successor to “I Can Only Imagine.”