MBC making $120,000 available to associations for churches’ benevolence assistance

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention is making $120,000 available to the state’s local Baptist associations to assist churches in making the most of gospel opportunities as communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our churches and associations know the best strategies to reach those families with the greatest needs,” said MBC Executive Director John Yeats. “In the grand scheme of things, $120,000 doesn’t go very far. Some of our churches already have strong benevolence ministries to help people; others do not, and they need to be empowered by cooperative resources.”

The funds – $100,000 from Missouri Missions Offering reserves and $20,000 from the MBC’s World Hunger Fund – will be distributed to associations proportionally by the number of churches and should be transferred by March 20.

Individual churches can contact their director of missions or associational coordinator for more information.