Taking precautions: HLG, MBU and SBU temporarily suspend on-campus classes, shift to online instruction

HANNIBAL – Citing preemptive precautions to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri Baptist University and Southwest Baptist University have all made the decision to temporarily cease on-campus classroom activities. The three schools reported they had no reason to expect any students or faculty had been exposed to the virus that is prompting waves cancelations and postponements across the globe.

The following updates were current as of 3 p.m. March 12, 2020:

Because this week, March 9-13, is spring break for the HLGU campus, and students and employees have been traveling, University administration has decided to move course facilitation online for next week, March 16-20. Classes will not physically meet on the HLGU main campus. Students are advised to check their HLGU email to stay in contact with professors. While our local area has not been affected by the virus, if containment becomes more challenging, we will look at additional options.

HLGU is requesting all students and employees disclose recent travel destinations via electronic form. If symptomatic signs of COVID-19 are noticed, please contact the dean of students via email (joshua.pierce@hlg.edu).

Residential students are strongly encouraged not to return to campus until Sunday, March 22. Residential students will be required to complete a check-in process when returning to campus.

Questions should be directed to the dean of students via email (joshua.pierce@hlg.edu). For the latest on HLGU’s response, click here.

In-person courses offered on MBU’s main campus will temporarily transition to an online format from March 16-April 3. The University is currently on spring break through March 15. In-person graduate and undergraduate courses that met on MBU’s main campus will resume online via Canvas, MBU’s Learning Management System, no later than Thursday, March 19. Students should, however, check Canvas daily for class updates beginning March 16.

Students should continue to monitor https://www.mobap.edu/coronavirus-advisory/. Additional questions can be directed to Covid19response@mobap.edu. Responses will be made within 60 minutes of receipt either by phone or email from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

During the transition, MBU’s main campus will remain open. Student services, including resident life, library services, academic support and athletics, will be operational and available for students. Students are asked to seek every avenue to live off-campus between now and April 5.

At SBU, Course facilitation the week of March 23-27 will move online: During the week of March 23-27, the week after Spring Break, classes will not physically meet on any of SBU’s campuses. Students must be prepared to resume classes online March 23, taking with them any required textbooks and other materials when leaving for Spring Break and should stay in email contact with professors.

All employees and students will be required to complete a Spring Break Travel Log before returning to campus. The link for the online log will be available through theMySBU portal beginning Wednesday, March 18.

SBU requests that students not return to campus until Sunday, March 29. However, “we recognize some students are unable to travel home and have a need to come back or not leave for Spring Break. Residence halls and campus services will be open for these students. Contact your Resident Director to make necessary arrangements.”

For the latest on SBU’s response, click here.