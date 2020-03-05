IMB, NAMB to join in Send Relief efforts

NASHVILLE (BP) – The International Mission Board (IMB) and the North American Mission Board (NAMB) will work together to combine compassion ministry efforts in North America and abroad under the umbrella of Send Relief. Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee (EC) announced the new working relationship during a plenary session of the EC in Nashville, Feb. 18.

“Today I want to announce to you a formal relationship between the North American Mission Board and the International Mission Board for the purpose of compassion ministry,” Floyd said.

“Southern Baptists are always at their best anytime we can cooperate together for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Floyd made the announcement alongside IMB President Paul Chitwood and NAMB President Kevin Ezell. The group also shared that a new president of Send Relief, who will report to both Chitwood and Ezell, will be named in the coming weeks.

“Southern Baptists are privileged to carry the love and compassion of our Lord to people in need across North America and around the world,” Chitwood said before the announcement. “So many who are blessed seek ways to be a blessing to others. Together, under the Send Relief banner, we will help stretch your generous gifts to help more people.”

Send Relief’s website will soon provide a single point of contact that will give an initial starting point to pastors and churches looking to support or participate in the Southern Baptist compassion ministries that takes place in North America or around the world.

The effort is effective immediately. Specific resources and more information will be provided soon.