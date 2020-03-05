Fighting the giant of children in need

In 1882 a giant stood before Mrs. Joseph Thompson – the giant of children in need. She could have ignored the giant or rationalized that she wasn’t capable of coming to the aid of these children. Instead, she shared the need with the ladies in her sewing society and they banded together with the ladies of five Baptist churches to found what we now call Missouri Baptist Children’s Home. They chose to take a stand and fight for these children even though the issue was much larger than themselves.

That same fight goes on to today. The giant of children in need has grown even larger. We at MBCH and its affiliates have continued to answer battle the giant with the help of our donors and prayer partners.

I’m a big sports fan and love the story of the underdog versus the heavily favored. That’s why the story of David and Goliath is so interesting to me, because I’m rooting for the champion, whereas I normally root for the underdog. Please don’t misunderstand, I’m not rooting for Goliath.

We’ve all read the story many times but I think most people see the story backwards. I don’t think David was the underdog, I believe he was the highly favored champion. Goliath was the underdog who would be overwhelmed.

I don’t think David saw a giant standing in front of him. I believe David knew his God was much bigger than this human adversary. I don’t think he rationalized the moment or thought about the consequences. He simply trusted His God and acted in faith.

As David approached Goliath, he confidently announced, “This day the Lord will deliver you into my hands…for the battle is the Lord’s.” (1 Samuel 17:46-47 NIV) The Bible then says (verse 48) “As the Philistine moved closer to attack him, David ran quickly toward the battle line to meet him.”

Can’t you feel the power and confidence that David demonstrates? There’s no hesitation; there is no fear or even false confidence. He RAN toward Goliath because he KNEW God would win the fight. It wasn’t HIS battle – it was God’s. All David had to do was trust God and let God use him.

David’s trust wasn’t in his slingshot or the stone. He knew the stone was God’s and God would direct that stone to the target. God had just chosen him to throw the stone.

We all have giants that we face daily, but do we face them trusting in the stone or the God who made the stone? Do we trust our ability to throw the stone properly or do we trust in the One who commands the stone where to land?

The problem of children in need was a giant in 1882 and it still is today. Missouri Baptist Children’s Home continues fighting the battle to respond to the needs of hurting children, youth and families to make a lasting difference in their lives. This giant sometimes seems overwhelming. How can we minister to all of the needs?

But just like God put a stone in David’s hand and used it to defeat Goliath, He continues to put stones in our hands at MBCH. Those stones are the prayers and financial resources of His people. Since 1882, faithful Missouri Baptists have taken the stones God has given them and in turn have given them to MBCH to fight the giant. Those prayers and financial resources alone do not defeat the giant, but we trust the God who owns the resources to direct them to provide hope, healing and restoration to children and families.

Your donations and prayers enable us to face the giant together. Each year we trust that God moves through His people to give and pray for our cause. We thank each of you who have given of your finances and have put us and hurting kids on your prayer list.