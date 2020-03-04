Newton selected as administrator for Baptist Home’s Ozark campus

OZARK (TBH) – The Baptist Home corporate office announced, Feb. 19, that Sonya Newton has been selected to act as the new administrator for its Ozark campus.

She assumed the position on Jan. 1, 2020, following the retirement of Vera Cline.

Newton comes to The Baptist Home with 29 years of healthcare experience, including serving as long-term care administrator and hospice director for facilities in Springfield, Missouri, and surrounding areas. While serving as the Director of Operations for Preferred Hospice, Sonya wrote two children’s books, Chance’s Journey and Faith & Hope. The books were designed to help young children understand the dying process and to help parents facilitate conversations with their children about this difficult topic. Chance’s Journey won the Addy Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the US advertising industry. Most recently, she has served as the Housing Program Director for a nonprofit charity, overseeing 5 offices covering 39 counties, which help the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless.

Newton was born in St. Charles, Missouri, but has spent most of her life in Springfield. She and her husband, Rick, are members of Second Baptist Church-Springfield where her mother and late father are also members. Sonya states that “her family is very important to her,” and she and her husband are the proud parents of four adult daughters, Tandi, Kayla, Tori and Lindsey, and grandparents of one grandson, Chance. Newton loves cooking and event planning and for a time had her own catering service. She looks forward to sharing a few of her best recipes with the residents and staff!

Newton brings a unique combination of experience, professionalism and compassion to this position. She is passionate about her faith, her family and serving others. She looks forward to building new relationships with residents and staff and is committed to providing the best care possible to our residents.