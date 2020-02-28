Baptist Home implements BFM 2000

IRONTON – The Baptist Home Corporate Office implemented the adoption of a revised Statement of Faith on Feb. 3, 2020. The revised statement, The Baptist Faith & Message 2000, was approved by the Home’s Board of Trustees in April 2019. The revised charter and bylaws were approved by Missouri Baptist Convention messengers at the October 26, 2019, annual meeting. The updated statement was posted on The Baptist Home website and provided to staff and new residents.

Transitional President Dr. Rodney Harrison noted, “It is my joy to implement the action of the Board across each of the campuses of The Baptist Home. The Statement of Faith not only guides the mission of the institution, it is central to hiring new leadership, conducting performance reviews and informing institutional policies. The Baptist Faith & Message speaks specifically to our mission to the aged, and the biblical teaching on sanctity of life regardless of a person’s age or ability.”

Dr. Ken Parker, Board Chairman added, “The Baptist Faith & Message 2000 is the confessional statement adopted by Missouri Baptists. It is appropriate and fitting that The Baptist Home implement the BFM2000 as their Statement of Faith. On behalf of the board, I am pleased to know the statement is guiding matters of faith and practice on each campus.”