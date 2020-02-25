Churches prepare for Annie Armstrong Offering

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Churches, check the mail! Missouri WMU (MWMU) recently sent promotional packets to churches across the state in preparation for a successful Annie Armstrong Easter Offering (AAEO). Together, the $2 million state goal can be reached.

The Easter Offering is critical to the North American Mission Board (NAMB), MWMU Executive Director Consultant Bonnie Carter said. The Offering helps finance work with churches, associations, and state conventions in mobilizing Southern Baptists as a missional force to impact North America with the gospel of Jesus Christ through evangelism and church planting.

By supporting the Easter Offering, NAMB can continue to support new churches and engage the lost population of North America. NAMB’s national goal is $70 million.

Carter said now is the time for churches to make a plan on how to contribute towards this goal, and MWMU would like to assist in this process.

“The Annie Armstrong Easter Offering is one of the three major mission offerings that our organization helps facilitate each year,” Carter said. “We are ready to walk alongside any church, with an abundance of resources to help create and execute their fundraising plan.”

Carter recommends setting a church goal, and then utilizing the promotional packet churches received in the mail. If a church did not receive a packet, visit www.mobaptist.org/wmu to request these materials.

The free promotional resources include posters, prayer guides, offering envelopes and a DVD. For more information, Carter can be reached at 660-414-6596 or bcarterprov356@gmail.com.