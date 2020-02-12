WMU missions celebration set for April 3-4

JEFFERSON CITY – Like-minded women and men will gather April 3-4 in an Unshakable Pursuit to know God more, the theme of Missouri Woman’s Missionary Union (MWMU) Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting. Online registration is now open for the event, which will be held at First Baptist Church, St. Charles.

MWMU Executive Director Consultant Bonnie Carter said the two-day agenda will be packed with breakout sessions, ministry projects, WMU age level training, bookstore shopping, Madge Truex Fund Offering, and a gift basket silent auction to benefit the Alberta Gilpin Fund.

Also, throughout the meeting guests will hear from keynote speaker Sandy Wisdom-Martin, National WMU Executive Director.

“We feel very honored to host our national executive director at our meeting this year,” Carter said. “Ms. Wisdom-Martin will be sharing knowledge she has gained during her years of experiences as a WMU leader, as well as her passion for serving God.”

The meeting will include several more dynamic speakers, as well as testimonies from IMB and NAMB missionaries.

“Missions Celebration will offer a wide variety of activities for women and men with all interests and of all ages,” Carter said. “The experience will also foster a special bonding and uniting opportunity for Missouri Baptists, at a very affordable price.”

Early bird registration is $35 for the Celebration, available online now through March 20, which is a savings of $10 per person. After March 20, the fee will be $45. Registration for students grades 7 through college is $10.

Visit www.mobaptist.org/wmu to register and to get details regarding cost, tentative schedule, hotels, childcare, and meals.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults. WMU also wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.