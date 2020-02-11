Missouri Pastors’ Conference registration opens with a bonus prize for early birds

MOBERLY – Leaders of the 2020 MBC Pastors’ Conference have announced that pre-registration is now open for the October 26th event in St. Charles. Richard Clouse, pastor of Carpenter St. Baptist Church in Moberly is the president of the 2020 Pastor’s Conference.

There is a bonus opportunity for those who pre-register early. A gift package that includes a Spurgeon Study Bible, valued at $90, as well as other resources, will be provided for the first 50 registrants.

Clouse said there will be sessions for the pastors as well as for ladies attending the conference. Transportation will be arranged for the ladies to take them to a breakfast and a session with a speaker. The ladies are encouraged to pre-register for the event online and there is a limit of 50 attendees.

For the pastors, leaders say they are planning to have speakers that will encourage them to stay focused on their ministry context.

Speakers will be announced at a later date.

Go to csbcmoberly.org and find the events tab and scroll down to “Stay the Course 2020” to register. Conference leaders said there are only 50 gift packages available so they encourage Missouri Baptists to register soon.

Contact Pastor Clouse at brother.richard@gmail.com or phone 660-263-6201 for more information.