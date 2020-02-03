MBCH to host women’s conference in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – MBCH’s Women’s Ministry will host the “UR:Gathering” on February 22-23 at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield. This is a remake of the TGE (Trust God in Everything) event that has been held for more than 10 years.

UR:Gathering is for girls in grades 3-6, 7-8, 9-12 and all women. Ephesians 2:10 will be the theme Scripture as participants look at who God says we are. “The world has a lot to say about who we are,” said conference director Wanda Shellenbarger. “But we must know who God says we are.”

There will be group worship services and breakout sessions for the women. Girls will have sessions of their own based on the theme and focal Scripture verse. They will have fun games and crafts that will emphasize the Scripture text.

Dr. Chareissa Newbold will be the special guest speaker. She will share her testimony and lead in looking at the good, the bad and the ugly of ministering to domestic violence victims and their families. Camille Clark will be the praise and worship leader.

A new “Blessings Corner” will be featured at the UR:Gathering. This will be an opportunity to bless those in the Developmentally Disabled group homes of MBCH. Participants are encouraged to bring any of the following items: paper towels, 2-ply toilet paper, liquid dishwashing soap, napkins, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, dishwasher soap, Windex, deodorant for men and women, body wash and shampoo for men and women, toothpaste, liquid hand soap and/or mouthwash.

For additional information, contact Wanda Shellenbarger, Women’s Ministry Specialist, at 417-529-0724 or at wanda.shellenbarger@mbch.org.