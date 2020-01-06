Hoffmann, Van Bebber elected officers of apologetics network

JEFFERSON CITY – Wil Hoffmann, pastor of Rising Son Baptist Church in Auxvasse, and Dave Van Bebber, pastor of First Baptist Church in Buffalo, have been elected officers of the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network (MBAN).

Network members elected Hoffmann president and Van Bebber secretary-treasurer at their meeting Oct. 29 in Branson, held in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Annual Meeting. The new officers serve two-year terms.

Hoffmann and Van Bebber will lead the network into its sixth year of ministry. MBAN was launched in 2015 to help equip Missouri Baptists to defend the Christian faith. The network currently has 17 members – consisting of pastors and lay leaders – who are available to speak at churches and conferences on topics ranging from arguments for God’s existence to apologetics training for women and children.

Each network member is approved by the MBC, is an active member of a Missouri Baptist church, and is well-versed in one or more areas of Christian apologetics. Biographical and contact information is posted at mobaptist.org/apologetics/mban.

MBAN’s vision is to equip every Missouri Baptist to defend the Christian faith with gentleness and respect, according to 1 Peter 3:15-16.

The network’s mission is to equip others to defend the faith by speaking and providing resources that enable Missouri Baptists to become bolder and more effective in sharing Christ with others.

Demand by MBC churches for apologetics training is growing, with more than 50 presentations at 20 MBC-affiliated churches so far this year. More apologists are added as the network grows.

Current apologists, listed alphabetically, are as follows:

Dr. Chris Bass

Pastor, First Baptist Church, Versailles

Topics: Apologetics through family worship; men as spiritual leaders; world religions; evangelism

Tim Carter

Student & Administration Pastor

Cornerstone Baptist Church, Sedalia

Topics: Presuppositional apologetics; the Canon of Scripture; science and faith; worldview apologetics; contemporary issues Christians face

Bruce Clark

Director, Reasonable Faith (South St. Louis Chapter), DeSoto

Topics: Kalam Cosmological Argument for the existence of God; historicity of the resurrection of Jesus; reality of the human soul

Adam Cochrun

Layman/teacher, “T.A.G. You’re It! Ministries,” Springfield

Topics: Presuppositional apologetics; Freemasonry; the problem of evil

Dr. Jeanie Crain

Layperson/teacher, Fredrick Blvd. Baptist Church, St. Joseph

Topics: Reading the Bible as literature; biblical studies; philosophy; Christian apologetics

Ed Croteau

Lay pastor and apologist, Abundant Life Church, Lees Summit

Topics: Introduction to Christian apologetics; American cultural worldviews; creation vs. evolution; biblical reliability; the deity of Jesus Christ; the doctrines of salvation

Tristan Crotinger

Elder, youth pastor, worship leader

CrossBridge Baptist Church, Marshfield

Topics: Apologetics and evangelism for students in junior high, high school, and college

Dr. Timothy Faber

Director of missions, Lake of the Ozarks Baptist Association, Eldon

Topics: What it means to be created in the image of God; ethics; religious liberty; God-ordained government

Wil Hoffmann

Pastor, Rising Son Baptist Church, Auxvasse

Topics: LDS Church; Catholicism; Jehovah’s Witnesses; the Church of Scientology

Travis Horinek

Lay leader/teacher, First Baptist Church, Buffalo

Topics: Biblical inerrancy and authority; combatting false approaches to Scripture (Rationalism, Mysticism, etc.); covenant theology; hermeneutics

Dennis Jackson

Layman/teacher, Anchor Point Baptist Church, Greenwood

Topics: Resurrection of Christ; reliability of Scripture; creation

Julie Loos

Director of Prayer and Contributing Writer

Mama Bear Apologetics, Ballwin

Topics: Apologetics training for women and children; how apologetics can inform your prayers, especially for youth/college; youth exodus and faith retention

Rob Phillips

Director of Ministry Support and Apologetics

Missouri Baptist Convention

Topics: Introduction to Christian apologetics; worldviews; Islam; the Trinity; the doctrine of salvation; the afterlife; a biblical perspective on same-sex attraction; identifying false prophets

Jim Schurke

Layman / Apologetics Instructor

Southgate Baptist Church, Springfield

Topics: LDS Church; Jehovah’s Witnesses; inter-faith witness

Charles Smith

Director, Witnesses Now for Jesus Midwest, Farmington

Topics: Jehovah’s Witnesses; LDS Church; Islam

Dave Van Bebber

Pastor, First Baptist Church, Buffalo

Topics: Presuppositional apologetics; informal fallacies; the problem of evil; apologetic debate (and debate training); worldview analysis of current events; first-level doctrines; incorporating apologetics into preaching; how to organize an apologetics conference

Bill Victor

Scholar in Residence

Missouri Baptist Convention

Topics: The Gospels as history; historicity of the resurrection; formation of the Canon.