Mission teams commissioned at SBU chapel service

BOLIVAR – Southwest Baptist University’s Center for Global Connections formally commissioned 14 mission teams, as well as an Intercultural Studies major, during Chapel service on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.

“Commissioning was my favorite Chapel service this semester,” said Kelly Rehm, assistant director of the CGC. “The love and unity among students was very evident as they embraced and prayed for one another. I’m confident that each student missionary left Chapel feeling sent out, loved and supported by the SBU family. I’m very proud they will travel to forgotten corners of the world this winter break on mission with the Lord.”

The following teams, including 148 participants, formally commissioned included (team/leader):

• Passion (Atlanta) – Megan Turner, Alicia Meyer, Garrick Allen

• Guatemala – Jordan Ashford, Maggie Hopwood

• Atlas – Jordan Martin

• Thailand (two teams) – Dr. Duke Jones

• Lesotho – Ryan Lee, Grace Flora

• Cuba – Sarah Spurgeon

• Zimbabwe – Mgcini Mpofu

• Philippines – Daniel Frazee and Amanda Berkstresser

• Polk County – Kirsten Conley

• House of Hope – Katelyn Brantingham

• Leviticus 19:32 – Daphne Langford

• Disaster Relief – Haden Liska and Sara McDonald

• Exodus – Deanna Robertson

Also commissioned was an Intercultural Studies (ICS) major studying abroad. This student was Hailey Vernon (serving in Thailand).

SBU alumni Zack Atchley and Nate Jones continued their tradition of closing each semester with musical praise and worship.

The CGC has mission projects planned for winter, spring and summer 2020 to destinations across the globe such as Colombia, Mexico, Honduras, South Dakota, Atlanta, Ga., Colorado, Ireland, Greece, Central Asia, Poland, Spain, Cuba and Uruguay.

To learn more about the Center for Global Connections, please contact the CGC office at (417) 328-1900. ν