Lottie Moon goal set at $4 million

The IMB cumulative need is $165 million.

Lottie gifts provide salaries and living expenses for missionaries, education for their children, language training and funds for their ministries, enabling them to work and live in global cities and extreme places. Your gifts help missionaries raise up and equip local believers to become effective leaders.

Free promotional resources, including posters, prayer guides, bulletin inserts and offering envelopes, are available for download from the MBC. For more information, visit www.mobaptist.org/wmu/lottie and www.imb.org/lmco.