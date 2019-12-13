Nominating committee members announced at annual meeting

BRANSON – Missouri Baptist Convention president Jeremy Muniz, in consultation with the other officers, nominated eight new members for three-year terms on the Nominating Committee, terms to expire 2022; and two members with terms to expire in 2020.

Daniel Carr, Canaan Baptist Church, St. Louis, has been nominated to serve as chairman for 2020.

New members term expiring 2020:

1. Brad Adams (M), FBC, House Springs (EC) (filling unexpired term of Buddy Perstrope)

2. Aaron Mick (L), Fellowship, Greenwood (WC) (filling unexpired term of Dinae Chichester)

New members term expiring 2022:

1. Kabir Bansel (L), Fellowship, Kirksville (NE)

2. David Burton (L), FBC, Goodman (SW)

3. Daniel Carr (M), Canaan, St. Louis (EC)

4. Steve Foshee (L), FBC, Desloge (SE)

5. Carson Humphreys (L), Richland, Kingdom City (C)

6. John King (M), FBC, West Plains (SC)

7. George Lakatos (M), Grace Community, Smithville (WC)

8. Rick Loft (L), Frederick Boulevard, St. Joseph (NW)

The new members will serve with the following members already on the committee.

Term Expiring 2020:

1. Ted Bachman (M), Southern Hills, Bolivar (SW)

2. Kristi Hardecke (L), FBC, Owensville (C)

3. Benjamin Leonard (M), FBC, Cabool (SC)

4. Justin Perry (M), FBC, Viburnum (SE)

5. Joe Thrower (M), Prince Avenue, Hannibal (NE)

6. Charlie Washburn (L), FBC, Chillicothe (NW)

Term Expiring 2021:

1. Chris Bass (M), FBC, Versailles (C)

2. Todd Buck (M), Esther, Park Hills (SE)

3. Dave Dexheimer (L), Calvary, Hannibal (NE)

4. Scott Gordon (M), Claycomo (WC)

5. Anthony Hays (L), FBC, Branson (SW)

6. Chris Pearson (M), FBC, Ferguson (EC)

7. Becky Roberts (L), FBC, Pattonsburg (NW)

8. Carissa Schroer (L), FBC, Crocker (SC)