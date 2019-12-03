‘We truly are better together,’ Yeats says

BRANSON – Executive Director John Yeats shared a crowded stage during the evening of Oct. 28 with the presidents of Missouri Baptist entities in order to celebrate the Kingdom work Missouri Baptists are doing together.

After beginning with an illustration of ordinary people literally pulling together to move a massive Boeing 747, Yeats said, “God has called us to the impossible task of communicating the gospel to every person in Missouri. The only way it can be done is by working together. Teamwork makes the difference.”

After nearly two decades of litigation as a last resort to win back entities that pulled away from the convention, Missouri Baptists have graciously welcomed back the Missouri Baptist Foundation, The Baptist Home, and Missouri Baptist University.

“Tonight, we are looking forward and seeking to show how we as Missouri Baptists are so much better together,” said Yeats. “Our great and mighty God wills that we serve one another and work together.”

Yeats conducted short interviews with the presidents of all MBC entities, seeking their perspectives on the strength of synergy. Joining Yeats were: Anthony Allen of Hannibal-LaGrange University; Keith Ross of Missouri Baptist University; Eric Turner of Southwest Baptist University; Russell Martin of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home; Steven Jones of The Baptist Home; and Neil Franks of the Missouri Baptist Credit Union.

Yeats also welcomed MBC ministry leaders to the stage to share how they are working together to carry out the MBC vision of transforming lives and communities with the gospel. Among these directors were: Brad Bennett, Making Disciples Group; Rick Hedger, Multiplying Churches Group; Jim Misloski, Developing Leaders Group; Gene Austin, Collegiate Ministries Group; and Rob Phillips, Ministry Support Group.

“We truly are better together, believing with all our hearts that the cooperative message is a biblical message for today,” Yeats said. “When we say we believe the message of cooperation, it is not mere intellectual assent. It means we practice it, we teach it, and we glorify our Lord through it.”