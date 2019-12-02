MBCH offers missions, ministry opportunities

Over the years Missouri Baptist Children’s Home has expanded well beyond our roots as an orphanage. Our ministries now include:

Care for Developmentally Disabled Adults

Transitional Living Programs for teens

Human Trafficking Rescue

Pregnancy Services

Community-based services including foster care, treatment family care, in-home pregnancy services, family resource development and scattered-sites transitional living.

LIGHT House maternity home

While we have increased our areas of service, our mission remains the same: MBCH is committed to serving God by responding to the needs of children, youth and families to make a lasting difference in their lives.

I’m proud and humbled to work with such a professional, compassionate and Godly human resources department staff. We are involved in a wide range of functions including staffing, retention, training & development, payroll & benefits and employee counseling to name a few. We cherish the many ways our Christian brothers and sisters partner with us to minister to those we serve.

One of the distinguishing characteristics of our MBCH staff is that they believe they are called by God to minister to hurting children, youth and families in Missouri. They sincerely believe they are missionaries just like those serving in what we traditionally think of as “mission fields.” They know you do not have to work in a church or go to a distant place to be actively involved in ministry and missions.

Our most pressing ongoing need is to maintain a full workforce; finding qualified candidates who would fit well in our culture. We are asking for your assistance in identifying folks who would like to serve as missionaries through MBCH. You don’t need a theology degree. You don’t need to be ordained. You often don’t even need to move from your own home. Mission opportunities continue to arise for people who have hearts to minister to hurting children and meet the qualifications of the position.

One particular staffing need is for “Residential Specialists” at our locations in Southwest Missouri (Mt. Vernon), Kansas City (Peculiar) and St. Louis (Bridgeton). Residential Specialists serve as live-in “house parents” in our group homes. The basic schedule for live-in Residential Specialists is to work 7 days and then be off for the next 7 days. This schedule allows the employee to maintain their own home, spending every other week as the house parent.

This is a perfect opportunity for married couples who have already reared their children to be on mission with us – loving kids and providing sound guidance. We believe it is important for our kids to see what loving married relationships look like.

Maybe God is calling you to be a Residential Specialist “missionary.” Or you may know someone who would be a good fit. MBCH is an exciting place to work and share God’s love with at-risk children and families.

You can see all current employment opportunities at www.mbch.org (employment tab).

Salary and benefits are competitive. But the rewards of knowing you are working in full-time Christian ministry and making a lasting difference in the lives of children, youth and families are even greater.

If you are interested in becoming involved with MBCH, whether as an employee, individual volunteer, or church group volunteer contact the Human Resources Department (1-800-264-6224) for more information. As always, we covet your prayers.