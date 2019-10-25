Lottie Moon season on the horizon

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptists are again being challenged to support international missionaries through the annual Lottie Moon Christmas Offering (LMCO), with our state goal set at $4 million. The IMB cumulative need is $165 million.

Now is the time to start planning how your church will contribute to this goal, and Missouri Woman’s Missionary Union (MWMU) would like to assist local churches in this process.

“Lottie Moon is one of the three major mission offerings that our organization helps facilitate each year,” MWMU Executive Director Consultant Bonnie Carter said. “We are ready to walk alongside you with an abundance of resources to help churches of all sizes create and execute their fundraising plan.”

The 2019 LMCO Leader Kit is already available to order at imb.org/lottie-moon-christmas-offering.

“This is a great toolbox for the person in your church taking a leadership role for the campaign,” MWMU President Mary Ann Randall said. The Kit includes a leader guide with a timeline for preparing, sharing and participating in LMCO.

Carter recommends setting a church goal for Lottie.

The IMB website offers some statistics that may be helpful to a church when considering their LMCO goal: $55 provides two weeks training for one house church leader; $350 translates one Bible story into sign language; and $7,500 provides one year of international study. Choose a specific need and build a visual campaign that focuses on it!

Lottie gifts provide salaries and living expenses for missionaries, education for their children, language training and funds for their ministries, enabling them to work and live in global cities and extreme places. Your gifts help missionaries raise up and equip local believers to become effective leaders.

Free promotional resources are again available to order or download through the Missouri Baptist Convention, which include posters, prayer guides, bulletin inserts and offering envelopes. Stirring DVDs are again available for download on the IMB website.

For more information, contact Carter or visit www.mobaptist.org/wmu/lottie.