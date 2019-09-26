Disaster Relief eyeing Bahamas response

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief is working with our Baptist partners to assist with the needs in the Bahamas. Already Missouri Baptists have sent $10,000 to help with relief efforts. In addition, MBC DR officials have expressed our interest in helping by partnering with a Bahamian church that has been affected by Hurricane Dorian. They plan to assist in additional ways as the needs are made known.

Missouri Baptists can help by praying for the churches in the Bahamas as they serve those in need. Pray also for the volunteers that will help in this time of need. You can also help by giving to support the relief efforts (click here). Lastly, watch The Pathway for potential opportunities to go and participate in a long term recovery effort through Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. More information will be coming in regards to how best we can serve in the months ahead.