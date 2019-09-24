Hannibal pastor to be nominated as MBC 2nd VP

BRANSON – Pastor Jeff Anderson of Calvary Baptist Church, Hannibal, will be re-nominated to serve as Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) second vice-president during the MBC annual meeting here, Oct. 28-29.

Ted Middleton, pastor of First Baptist Church, Lewistown, announced his intent to re-nominate Anderson last week.

“Pastor Jeff Anderson loves Jesus and His Word,” Middleton said. “His life reflects it. Pastor Jeff has been the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal, Mo., for 19 years. He’s built a community of believers that are discipleship oriented.

“I believe Pastor Jeff will give a biblical perspective to the Executive Board of the MBC. This is why I’m nominating Pastor Jeff Anderson to serve the MBC as the second vice president.”

The Sept. 10th edition of The Pathway reported that the MBC’s other three officers will also be re-nominated in October.