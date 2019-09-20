Three MBC officers to be re-nominated

BRANSON – Already, it has been announced that three out of four Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) officers will be re-nominated during the MBC annual meeting here, Oct. 28-29.

As reported in the previous edition of The Pathway, Matt Kearns, pastor of Woodcrest Chapel, Columbia, and formerly the Making Disciples Catalyst at the MBC, announced his intentions to re-nominate Pastor Jeremy Muniz of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Springfield, for a second term as MBC president.

“It is my honor to nominate Dr. Jeremy Muniz for the office of president of the Missouri Baptist Convention,” Kearns said in a written statement, Aug. 15th. “Dr. Muniz has served as a pastor in Missouri Baptist churches for 19 years (2000-2018 as senior pastor of FBC DeSoto; 2019 to present, senior pastor of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Springfield). He has served as chairman of the nominating committee of the MBC (2011-2013) as well as an officer of the MBC since 2014, most recently as president (2018).

“Dr. Muniz has served the local church faithfully while also serving the churches of the MBC with wisdom, compassion, and integrity,” Kearns added. “He represents humble stewardship, continuity of service, and pastoral dedication to cooperation in the Great Commission.

“I am thankful for the double-blessing of his partnership and friendship in ministry, and believe Missouri Baptists will continue to be well-served through his Christlike example and leadership.”

* * * *

Jason Grubbs, pastor of First Baptist Church, Millersville, announced last week that he will re-nominate Pastor Jon Nelson of Soma Community Church, Jefferson City, to serve a second term as MBC first vice president.

“I’m happy to nominate Jon Nelson for first vice president of the Missouri Baptist Convention because I know Jon will work hard to do a good job for the Lord and for Missouri Baptists,” Grubbs told The Pathway. “Jon knows what it means to work together for the gospel, helping those in our churches become stronger disciples of Jesus and better witnesses to the lost. Moving forward in our current culture, we need men who understand what it means to take the gospel to the front lines, men that know how to walk alongside believers, helping them grow in their walk with Christ and, and men who love the local church. When I think of those qualities, I think of men like Jon.”

* * * *

Brent Campbell, director of missions for the Twin Rivers Baptist Association, announced last week that he will re-nominate Chad Hodges, director of missions for the Jefferson Baptist Association, to serve a second term as MBC Recording Secretary.

“Rev Chad Hodges has pastored Wright City Baptist church past 11 years,” Campbell said. “In August 2019 he became Director of Missions for Jefferson Baptist Association. While at Wright City they gave generously to CP and the Association. Chad has been very active in Associational work and leading ones in his church to do Missions. Chad has served the state well this past year and I am sure he will do a great job in coming year.”

* * * *

At press time, there had not yet been an announcement regarding the re-nomination of Pastor Jeff Anderson of Calvary Baptist Church, Hannibal, to serve a second term as MBC second vice president. However, Anderson confirmed with The Pathway that he would be happy to serve Missouri Baptists once again in this role.