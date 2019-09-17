Missouri Missions Offering supports Disaster Relief, partnership missions

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 16 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 2 Corinthians 9:7 – “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

When the call comes

The signal came over ham radio. Antonio was in his home, which had been damaged by a tornado. He was diabetic, with limited vision, and ham radio was his only way to reach out for help.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers were serving nearby and heard Antonio’s plea for help. They dispatched a team to his home. The workers ministered to him and there, on the foundation of the garage that had been destroyed, he prayed to receive Christ.

Disaster Relief provides help, hope, and healing in times of crisis. Missouri Baptist volunteers have responded to hurricanes, flood, fires, ice storms, and more. They show up with warm meals, hot showers, cleaning crews, building repairs, and open arms.

Pray for: Missouri Baptist DR volunteers to be the “light of the world” during the darkest times that follow a disaster; the transformation of lives and communities with the gospel through the ministry of our statewide DR efforts.

One small church,

one Great Commission

“We’re just ordinary people willing to step out of our comfort zone,” said Nicole Patterson, a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Russellville.

Last summer, Nicole helped organize her church’s mission trip to Marinette, Wis. The volunteers worked alongside their mission partner, Cornerstone Community Church. While encouraging the small congregation, they helped with outreach during a community festival. In addition, they supported Cornerstone’s first Vacation Bible School in several years.

Missouri’s Partnership Missions connects local churches with congregations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where it takes time to open doors for the gospel. Other current partnership opportunities are in Mexico and Italy.

Pray for: Missouri churches to partner with fellowships in Minnesota and Wisconsin; Souls to be saved through partnerships in Minnesota / Wisconsin, Mexico, and Italy