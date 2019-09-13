Date has passed for submitting resolutions for Annual Meeting

BRANSON – The August 28 deadline has passed for submitting resolutions for this year’s MBC Annual Meeting.

According to MBC bylaws, resolutions must be submitted in writing to the Committee on Resolutions 60 days prior to the first session of the annual meeting, which is Oct. 28-29 at the Branson Convention Center.

For those who have submitted resolutions and verified that they are messengers to the annual meeting, there is a hearing session scheduled at 9 a.m. on Oct 1 at Hannibal LaGrange University.

Authors of properly submitted resolutions have the option to video conference with the committee if they are unable to attend in person.

For more information, contact Pam Jeffries at pjeffries@mobaptist.org.