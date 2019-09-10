‘Christ is all’ – MBC messengers to gather in Branson, Oct. 28-29

BRANSON – Messengers representing churches affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) are gathering Oct. 28-29 at the Branson Convention Center for their 185th annual meeting.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Christ Is All,” taken from Colossians 1:15-23. Verse 16 reads, “For by him [Jesus] all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities – all things were created through him and for him.”

The Annual Meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday and closes Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full program is available online at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

Keith and Kristyn Getty, who occupy a unique space in the world of music today as preeminent modern hymn writers, are hosting a concert for Missouri Baptists after the close of the meeting. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Admission and parking for the concert are free, but tickets are required as seating is limited. All registered messengers to the Annual Meeting receive complimentary tickets when they check in. Churches may request additional tickets for non-messengers when they submit their registration forms.

Johnny Hunt, senior vice president of evangelism and leadership at the North American Mission Board, is the featured speaker Monday afternoon.

Jeremy Muniz, MBC president and senior pastor of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield, and MBC Executive Director John Yeats address the convention on Monday evening.

Carlos Smith, lead pastor of The Journey Hanley Road in University City, Mo., speaks Tuesday morning. J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and currently serving as the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention, addresses the convention Tuesday afternoon.

The Ridgecrest Worship Team leads worship on Monday. Keith and Kristyn Getty lead worship on Tuesday.

MBC President Jeremy Muniz presides over the Annual Meeting. Local churches elect messengers to the convention; the messengers in turn select a new slate of officers and vote on other business matters.

In addition to hearing reports from MBC and Southern Baptist Convention entities, messengers introduce, debate and vote on motions, or actions they wish the convention’s executive board, staff, committees, or entities to take. They also may introduce, debate, and vote on a variety of resolutions, which express the opinion of messengers on particular issues.

For more information on motions, amendments, and resolutions visit mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are providing childcare Monday and Tuesday. Space is limited, and registration for each child is required at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

All sessions are open to the public. Follow convention activities on Twitter (@mobaptists) and be sure to include #mbc19 in your Twitter and Facebook postings.

The Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference also is held at the Branson Convention Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Oct. 28.

Complete details are available at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.