Back to school options: More than crayons!

Back when I was a kid, the new school year started right after Labor Day. We just needed a pencil, an eraser, paper, scissors, glue and crayons. Ah, crayons. I loved using new crayons. For many years, I had my heart set on getting the big box of 64 crayons with the sharpener. After all, all my friends had them; but my folks could not afford to get two of them (one for me and one for my sister), so we were happy with a lesser number of crayons to help make our masterpieces. Now when school starts around mid-August it takes many more supplies than the basics to get your child off to a good start.

Some families today need help providing school supplies for their children. You probably know these families. I am happy to say that our church helps our local ministerial alliance coordinate a school supply give-away program for our school district. In fact, because the need is so great, there are other similar programs in our area. Families express thanks for being able to get most of the supplies their children need for the new school year. It is nice to be helped and it is very rewarding to be someone else’s help.

“And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” Hebrews 13:16

As student’s age increases, their education costs do, as well. Sometimes college students need a little help financially. For many, without financial help, higher education would be very challenging to achieve. For some this means a part-time or even a full-time job. For others, a grant or a student loan is the answer. But, what if more scholarships were available?

“They are to do good, to be rich in good works, to be generous and ready to share.” 1 Timothy 6:18

Missouri Baptist Foundation recently announced seven scholarships to go toward students pursuing a Christian higher education. Each student will receive $2000 in funds to off-set their education costs. Although the students’ needs now are more sophisticated as they age, the need for assistance is ever present. You have the opportunity to be a blessing to someone else.

Have you been the recipient of a scholarship or some other form of generosity? Have you always wanted to pay it forward, but was not quite sure how to go about it? Contact the Missouri Baptist Foundation for assistance in setting up or providing for an endowment or scholarship fund to benefit a student that needs just a little something extra to get off to a good start. It is never too late to make a new school semester special for a child of any age.

“So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith” (Galatians 6:10).