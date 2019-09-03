Northside Baptist pastor running for Mo. House of Representatives

MOUNT VERNON – Wally Long, pastor of Northside Baptist Church here, recently announced his candidacy for a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives, serving for the 157th district.

Long has been married for over 39 years and has eight children and seven grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Marines for 10 years, and in 2011 he retired from a 20-year career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Springfield. In 2014, he also worked as a legislative assistant for current Missouri state representative, Mike Moon. He has also served on three boards in his community: the Tri-County Pregnancy Resource Center, the Hope Center (which provides assistance to needy families in the area), and the Lawrence County Baptist Association.

Twice, Long has been a semi-finalist at the World Championship of Public Speaking. He is also a full-time online student at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

To learn more about Long, visit https://www.friendsofwallylong.com/.