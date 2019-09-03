Missouri Missions Offering supports student ministry, Deaf Youth Camp

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 16 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 2 Corinthians 9:7 – “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

The world comes to Missouri

The men and women in Jagat and Nani Lamsal’s living room in Rolla come from all corners of the world – Saudi Arabia, China, India, Iraq. “What happens to your soul after you die?” asks Jagat. It may be the first time many have seriously considered the question.

Jagat and Nani have a heart for reaching students with the life-giving message of Christ. Missouri University of Science and Technology has about 1,200 international students. Jagat and Nani meet their meets by helping them find furniture, teaching them how to drive, and sitting with sick children. Some of the students join a Bible study. Many come to faith in Christ.

The MBC International Student Ministry is active on campuses and in communities across the state. Leaders like Jagat and Nani have a passion for sharing the gospel with students who are preparing to become leaders in government and business around the world.

Pray for :

• New international students arriving in Missouri

• New Christians returning to their home countries to be strong in faith

Deaf Youth Camp

Missouri’s Deaf Youth Camp fulfills a special mission. For one week each summer, hearing-impaired youth learn the gospel in their native language – American Sign. The curriculum is tailored to the way they learn best. The staffers, who include many former campers who have returned to serve, encourage the youth with God’s love.

Even for children who attend church with their families, Deaf Youth Camp is likely the only time they learn the Bible from teachers who communicate in their language. This vital ministry makes a tremendous difference in the deaf community, which often goes unreached by the hearing church.

Pray for:

• The pastor and staffers who lead Deaf Youth Camp

• Campers to experience the presence of the Holy Spirit

The MMO week of prayer is Sept. 15-22, and the statewide goal is $715,000. Learn more at mobaptist.org/mmo.