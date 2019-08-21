MMO supports State Fair evangelism, pastors

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 16 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 2 Corinthians 9:7 – “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

A few minutes for eternity

Every August, volunteers from across the state descend on Sedalia for 10 days of service at the Missouri State Fair. MMO funds help provide a prominent space, a tent, and gift cards. Thousands of people stop by to sign up for the giveaways in exchange for a few minutes of their time.

In these moments, volunteers share testimonies of how Christ saved them and how He extends the invitation of new life to everyone. Each year, about 50 people come to faith in Christ, and others renew their commitment to the Lord.

A few minutes can make a difference for eternity.

Pray for: 1.) People to trust in Christ this year at the fair; 2.) Volunteers to boldly share their faith.

The weekend that changes everything

Marriages have been saved, and ministers and wives have been revived through the Minister’s Juggling Act, which the Missouri Baptist Convention hosts once a year to encourage pastors and their families. Some of those who attend are at their wit’s end – ready to give up on their marriage, their church, their calling. But God works through the weekend retreat to restore their vision.

“It was a breath of fresh air that has filled my cup and heart!” one participant wrote afterward. MMO makes the event possible, and even provides scholarships to defray the cost for ministers and their wives.

Pray for: 1.) Missouri Baptist pastors who need encouragement; 2.) Minister’s Juggling Act to be an effective event to rejuvenate pastors and their marriages.

The MMO week of prayer is Sept. 15-22, and the statewide goal is $715,000. Learn more at mobaptist.org/mmo.