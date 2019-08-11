Men in the Middle East delve into God’s Word

THE MIDDLE EAST – Nasser* is a local believer who is faithfully leading a Bible study for a group of his friends in the Middle East.

These men all grew up following the teachings of Muhammad, but now they have made the life-altering decision to follow Christ. They face persecution and discrimination because of their choice.

When they gather to study God’s Word, Nasser and his friends first talk about how they are growing in their faith. They then move into a time of worship, followed by a time to share prayer requests. Nasser then leads them in the study of the Word.

The believers learn what the Bible teaches about forgiveness, persecution, and abiding in Christ. They practice retelling the Bible stories they learn so they can share them with their families, friends, and community.

They end the meeting with prayer, and they ask God to help them be faithful witnesses to their friends. They also pray for their children, who have been harshly questioned at school for not knowing the Qur’an (the holy book of Islam).

Pray Nasser will continue to grow as a leader. Pray the group will have the courage to witness to others, to grow in their faith, and to face persecution with discernment. Pray for God’s protection over their children. Pray that all the people in their community will hear the gospel and respond.

Your gifts through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® support Southern Baptists living and working in North Africa and the Middle East. Your Baptist workers help new believers grow in their faith and share the good news of God’s Word. Thank you for giving.

*Names changed

The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® is a registered trademark of Woman’s Missionary Union.